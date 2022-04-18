Happy hour for a serious purpose: ending sex trafficking in the Cape Fear

Wrightsville Beach Brewery to host 3-hour event to benefit efforts of A Safe Place to help survivors of exploitation and trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local restaurant is brewing up plans to host a 3-hour fundraising event to benefit A Safe Place, the Wilmington, NC organization that works to help survivors of exploitation and trafficking.

The event runs Tuesday, April 19 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Brewery, 6201 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, NC.

The fundraiser includes live music, a chance to enter giveaways, volunteer signup opportunities, and an educational table where people interested in the mission and vision of A Safe Place can get more information.

For the entire month of April, $1 from the sale of each pint of Wilmywood Wit will be donated to A Safe Place.

For more information on the mission and vision, or to volunteer with A Safe Place, visit here .