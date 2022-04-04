Harbor Way Gardens Mother’s Day weekend celebration brings art and roses

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The public is invited to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend by strolling through Harbor Way Gardens while enjoying the outdoors, blooming roses, and also art.

On May 7th and 8th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the community is invited to “Art at the Harbor Way Gardens” presented by The Harbor Island Garden Club in collaboration with Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation.

Garden club members will be there to answer questions about landscaping, yard design, floral design and more.

Guests are able to purchase commemorative pavers for the Garden pathways and Children’s Fountain, and there will also be a plant sale with annuals, perennials and herbs.

Regional fine artists will be participating in the Wrightsville Invitational Paint Out during the preceding week. These artists will be painting in the Gardens on Saturday, May 7th.

The following day, (Sunday, May 8th) the artworks will be featured at the Benefit Art Sale at the Gardens. A portion of sales of art, plants and pavers will benefit the programs of the Harbor Island Garden Club which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

There will be free event parking adjacent to the Gardens.

You can get more information about the Harbor Island Garden Club by clicking here.