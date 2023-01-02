Hardwire Tattoo moves out of Independence Mall, announces new location

Hardwire Tattoo has announced their new location where they will continue to operate their business out of.

Hardwire Tattoo has announced their new location after leaving Independence Mall. (Photo: Hardwire Tattoo) Hardwire Tattoo has announced their new location after leaving Independence Mall. (Photo: Hardwire Tattoo)

Hardwire Tattoo has announced their new location after leaving Independence Mall. (Photo: Hardwire Tattoo) Hardwire Tattoo has announced their new location after leaving Independence Mall. (Photo: Hardwire Tattoo)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We previously brought you a story about Hardwire Tattoo receiving an eviction notice from Independence Mall, and having to relocate their business during the holidays.

Independence Mall released a statement saying, “Mall representative Lindsay Kahn says Hardwire Tattoo had a limited license agreement with Independence Mall (and Brookfield Properties) to operate. That means there is a finite length of time the business would have a license to operate within the mall.”

Hardwire Tattoo has announced their new location where they will continue to operate their business out of.

The new location is at 4515 Cedar Avenue in Wilmington, which is the previous location of Port City Vapor Kava & Oxygen Bar.

Being under the same ownership, the business had to accommodate to find a new location for Hardwire Tattoo following the eviction.

They are now directly across the street from Port City Vapor’s new location.

The owner of Hardwire Tattoo says that if everything goes as planned, they will be open for operation as soon as Tuesday, January 3rd.