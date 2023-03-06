Have an ugly dog? You can enter it in the annual Ugliest Dog Contest

The World's Ugliest Dog contest is being held again this year (Photo: Sonoma-Marin Fair / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Does your dog have a face only its owner could love?

If you answered “yes”, you are in luck, because the World’s Ugliest Dog contest is once again taking submissions.

The competition’s website says their goal is not to make fun of ugly dogs, but rather to celebrate the “imperfections that make all dogs special and unique”.

This year’s winner will be crowned on June 23rd at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.

Not only will they walk away with the trophy declaring them as the “World’s Ugliest Dog”, they will also get $1,500.

If you’re interested, make sure you submit your application on the contest’s website by June 21st.

Last year’s winner was an almost-hairless 17-year-old pup named Mr. Happy Face.

The competition has been going on for nearly 50 years and emphasizes the importance of adoption.

To enter you dog in the contest, click HERE.