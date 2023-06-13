Heather Wilson named new Cameron Art Museum Executive Director

Heather Wilson has been named the new Cameron Art Museum Executive Director (Photo: CAM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Heather Wilson has been named the new Executive Director of the Cameron Art Museum.

The change comes months after long-time Executive Director Anne Brennan retired from the role in late March.

Heather Wilson had been serving as Interim Executive Director since, but has officially been named to the top position by the museum’s Board of Trustees.

Wilson will be the seventh director the Cameron Art Museum has had in its 61-year history, leading the museum into its seventh decade.

She was hired by the Cameron Art Museum in 2006 as a Development Officer and was promoted to Deputy Director in 2019.

“After an intensive search and review of a few well qualified candidates, our Search Committee was unanimous in selecting Ms. Wilson to lead the Cameron Art Museum into the future,” Trustees member Gregory C. Miller said. “Her vision, knowledge, expertise, and commitment to CAM and the Cape Fear Region assure us a level of continuity and progressive leadership moving forward.”