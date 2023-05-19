Heavy rain causing numerous flooded streets across Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Season doesn’t start until June 1st, but we’re already getting a taste of the heavy rain and flooding they can bring.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is drenching parts of the Cape Fear, with widespread flooded yards and streets being reported around eastern Brunswick County and northern New Hanover County.

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)



(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)



(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the have had multiple calls of vehicles stuck in flooded areas.

Radar estimates of five to seven inches of rain have fallen so far today, with heavy showers continuing to cover the area.

As a reminder, if you encounter a flooded street, “turn around, don’t drown”.

The rain is expected to gradually decrease in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening.