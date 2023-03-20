“Her Fight, Our Fight” event allowed African American women to share their medical stories

The host of this event, Courtney Jackson, named this event "Her Fight, Our Fight." Jackson's mission is to acknowledge, advocate, and encourage women to connect by sharing their health experiences.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of African American women met this weekend to create a safe space that included sharing their personal experiences in the hands of medical care.

The event on Saturday featured food, a raffle drawing, and a chance for these women to feel seen and heard in their personal medical stories.

Jackson said those that didn’t make it, should keep in mind a few ways to support yourself and others.

Courtney Jackson, “Advocate for yourselves, connect with each other, find resources for yourself – a lot of treatments, we’re not being told about, we’re being told about surgeries – and that’s it. There’s other natural remedies, connect with each other, advocate and don’t be afraid to speak up. A lot of times people feel like if we speak up, we’re not being kind but we are advocating for ourselves. It’s your right. It is your right.”

Jackson and some of the women that attended this event… say this marked the first of many gathering’s — where they will continue to uplift and support each other.