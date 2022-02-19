Here’s when new sea-level projections say parts of Myrtle Beach area could be underwater

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Scientists project sea levels along the East Coast could rise another foot in the next 30 years — and even more during the next 100 years.

That might put parts of Horry County underwater, according to new maps by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

One of the biggest headlines out of the new Sea Level Rise Technical Support report from NOAA and other federal agencies is that sea-level rise appears to be speeding up.

