HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest

(Photo: WWAY)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes.

Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million.

The bundle includes the brand-new approximately 3,000-square-foot home, consisting of three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as all of its furnishings in addition to a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree.

The home was constructed by local builder Charter Building Group with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

Entries for the Smart Home were accepted from April 19th through June 10th, and garnered the highest number of content views in HGTV Smart Home history.

After a few years of not entering the HGTV Home Giveaways, Nadorff says she began entering the HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes every day, sometimes twice a day. Nadorff says she loves to cook and was impressed by the large kitchen and all the available storage. She was also blown away by the open floor plan and loved that she would be able to see the whole house while she cooks.

“When I did win, I thought ‘for real, this is all for me?’,” Nadorff said about winning the HGTV Smart Home 2022. “It was crazy and surreal, I was having an out of body experience. It didn’t fully click until about 30 minutes later.”

Nadorff is an eighth grade science teacher at a local middle school. She grew up with her family in Hartsville, SC, but now resides in Columbia, SC, with her husband, two kids, her cats and her dog.

She has been a fan of HGTV for a long time and her favorite shows are Flip or Flop and Love It or List It, among others.

Due to Nadorff and her family’s close proximity to the HGTV Smart Home, HGTV invited them to visit and tour the house where Tiffany Brooks surprised them and revealed to the family that they actually won the home.