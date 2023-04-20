Hi-fi cocktail bar, coffee shop coming to Soda Pop District

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A hi-fi cocktail bar and coffee shop with a focus on fine cocktails, wines and locally roasted coffee is coming to Wilmington.

Located in the former Coca Cola building in the up-and-coming Soda Pop District, owners say the Ibis will be a place to relax, unwind, and go back to a classic time when quality sound ruled the day.