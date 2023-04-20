Hi-fi cocktail bar, coffee shop coming to Soda Pop District
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A hi-fi cocktail bar and coffee shop with a focus on fine cocktails, wines and locally roasted coffee is coming to Wilmington.
Located in the former Coca Cola building in the up-and-coming Soda Pop District, owners say the Ibis will be a place to relax, unwind, and go back to a classic time when quality sound ruled the day.
The Ibis will be as much a listening room as it will be a watering hole for friends and family to gather and make memories, where the music isn’t simply the backdrop, instead creating the centerpiece of a totally unique experience here in Wilmington.The location aims to open their doors in August/September of 2023, and say they cannot wait to bring this unique experience to the Port City.