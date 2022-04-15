Wilmington’s cargo district continues expanding, wine and whiskey bar opens Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s cargo district is expanding again with the addition of a local wine and whiskey venue opening on Friday.

Since 2018, the Wilmington Cargo District has grown from two buildings to more than 30 over several blocks.

On Friday, The Starling will open to the public from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Matthew Ray and Abbye McGee teamed up to open the new spot on Queen Street in Wilmington.

“Abbye and I grew up together in Wilmington and we’ve always wanted to work together. So it just made sense to combine our loves for wine, bourbon, and community. When it comes to community, the Cargo District just seemed like the perfect for it,” Ray said.

The bar plans to have live music, wine and bourbon pairing dinners on their top deck, bourbon and wine tasting clubs and more.

The website says The Starling’s greatest claim to fame is the award-winning cocktail makers behind the bar and our extensive wine and whiskey collection featuring some antique bottles you won’t find anywhere else.

You do need to have a $1 membership to enter the bar. Click here to find out more.