High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over front street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival.

According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists.

There was something for kids and adults – as well as a variety of vendors.

Most looked forward to the fireworks that ended the first day of the festival.

Festival goers also looked forward to the food, but the prices and lack of signage left some people upset.

WWAY spoke to Riverfest President Roderick Bell about the concern.

“When you hear comments, and they were negative comments, when you hear them, it kind of puts a damper on the whole event itself, but again I just want people to know that Riverfest doesn’t profit off of it,” he said.

According to Bell, the price of food was a top of conversation among his staff and the food vendors.

“We have addressed the concern with some of the vendors and in the next couple of weeks, (the plan) is to talk to the vendors and have a, what we call, an After Action Review,” said Bell. “And review the good the bad and the ugly, the ugly seems like it was the pricing of the food.”

Bell said they are also looking at ways the festival can be set-up to allow for more parking, better access to local businesses and less impact on traffic.