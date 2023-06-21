High rip current risk in effect, one day after 8 people rescued from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Cape Fear beaches (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to the beach over the next couple of days, you should stay out of the water.

The Horry County Beach Patrol reported 8 people rescued from a single rip current in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital.

High rip current risks now line the coast from Horry County through Pender County.

The National Weather Service advises against getting into the ocean until conditions improve.

If you find yourself in a rip current, you should stay afloat, yell for help, and swim parallel to the shore. Do not exhaust yourself fighting the current.

Forecasts call for a moderate risk of rip currents heading into Thursday.