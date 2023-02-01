High school basketball game to resume without fans, following Tuesday night fight in stands

Brogden Hall (Photo: Jake Eichstaedt/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A basketball game cut short at New Hanover High School Tuesday night after a fight broke out in the stands will resume Wednesday afternoon.

The game will resume at Brogden Hall at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the girls game will resume where it left off in the third quarter. The boys game will immediately follow.

No fans will be allowed into the venue for the game. Only referees, school officials, coaches and players will take part.

Fans who still want to watch the games can do so on the New Hanover High School’s Facebook page.