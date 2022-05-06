HIGHLIGHTS: Hoggard at New Hanover Baseball

New Hanover wins 5-3 on late-inning runs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Another chapter in the long rivalry did not disappoint.

Hoggard jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, right after the Wildcats held a Senior Day ceremony for their 5 seniors.

New Hanover scored 4 runs combined in the 4th and 5th. Jack Cuba’s crushed double was the difference.

Bromley Thorton pitched the entire game for the Wildcats, except for the last out when Aleck Creech came in relief. But, he caught Spencer Nolan’s deep fly ball in center field to record the 21st out and secure the win.