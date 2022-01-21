Highway patrol: 1 dead after ambulance crash on icy road

Ambulance slides off icy road on January 21, 2022 (Photo: CNN/WRAL)

KNIGHTDALE, NC (AP) — Officials say a patient has died after the ambulance transporting her to a hospital went off a North Carolina highway amid icy conditions.

State Highway Patrol spokesperson First Sgt. Christopher Knox says it happened just before 4 a.m. Friday when the ambulance went off Interstate 87, hit the guardrail and several small trees.

He says ice on the roadway is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Wake County EMS spokesperson Brian Brooks told WNCN-TV that the patient was headed to Duke University Hospital for a cardiac procedure when the wreck occurred and went into cardiac arrest on the way to WakeMed for treatment after the crash.

Knox says she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

