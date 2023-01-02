Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle

Highway Patrol are looking for a driver they say fled the scene after hitting a teen on a bicycle on New Year's Day (Photo: Nellie Rose Bianchi)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day.

The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport.

The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.

Highway Patrol says the driver briefly stopped but fled the scene before Troopers arrived.

Law enforcement says they’re looking for a silver 4-door passenger vehicle less than 10 years old.

The suspect is described as a white female in her late 40s to early 50s. She’s around 5’6″ tall with a medium build, according to Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol Wilmington Office, (910)395-3917 or dial *HP.