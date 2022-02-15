Hiker with impaled foot rescued from North Carolina mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Rescuers helped retrieve an injured hiker from the top of a North Carolina mountain.

Burke County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that they received a report of an injured hiker on top of Shortoff Mountain Thursday night shortly before midnight.

The rescuers were able to reach the hiker by about 2 a.m. Friday; the hiker’s foot had been impaled by a tent stake.

Over the course of the next eight hours, the rescuers helped hiker get down the mountain safely. Burke County is roughly half way between Charlotte and Asheville.