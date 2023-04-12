Historic canoe recovered from Lake Waccamaw

A historic canoe was pulled from Lake Waccamaw Wednesday morning (Photo: Crystal Faircloth, Columbus County News)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — A historic canoe was pulled from Lake Waccamaw Wednesday morning.

Members of the Waccamaw Siouan tribe were able to enter the lake and remove it.

The canoe was originally discovered two years ago by two boys swimming in the lake.

The Waccamaw Siouan tribe and state authorities were contacted and it was marked until it could be safely removed without being damaged.

It was sung over in native song, prayed over, and touched by descendants before being housed in a container.

After the canoe is preserved, it will be brought to it’s permanent home at the Waccamaw Siouan tribal grounds in Buckhead. It will be the first of many artifacts to be housed on the property.