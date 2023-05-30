Historic Nao Trinidad ship coming back to Wilmington

A replica of the Nao Trinidad is coming to Wilmington again (Photo: Nao Trinidad)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad is sailing back into the Port City next month.

The historic replica was in Wilmington last November and will be docked in downtown from June 1st through 11th.

The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display adjacent to the Veterans Memorial and Hotel Ballast.

Tours will be open to the public from June 2nd through June 11th from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

For tickets, click HERE.