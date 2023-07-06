History with ‘Hud’: How the Wilmington Sharks became the Port City’s team of summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Sharks are six weeks into their 2023 baseball season. But the Port City’s collegiate summer baseball team has come a long way in their 26-year existence.

The Sharks were established in 1997, the same year the Coastal Plain League was founded. After 22 wins in their first season, the Sharks went on to win back-to-back league championships in 1998 and 1999. Unfortunately, they haven’t been league champions since.

The Sharks are one of 14 teams making up the Costal Plain League, which play games from May to August each year. NCAA players wishing to continue to professional baseball are offered the chance to improve their skills and show off their talents in minor-league-style competition. Players aren’t paid to play due to NCAA regulations, often staying with host families, but use wooden bats and travel on bus road trips just like the pros.

Many former Sharks have gone on to play professionally. Over 100 players have been drafted by major league organizations over the years, with 13 players having climbed the ladder all the way to the big leagues.

The most recent to do so are Ryan Jeffers and Alec Bohm, both of whom are still with major league teams. Bohm even competed with the Philadelphi Phillies in the 2022 World Series, ultimately losing to the Astros, but making the record books by hitting the 1000th home run in the Fall Classic’s history.

Back in Wilmington, the Sharks have played their home games at Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium, known as the Shark Tank, since their inception in 1997. But there have been some bumps along the way.

Buck Hardee Field received damage in 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which left its mark on the entire region. Following a bounce-back season in 2019, with the Sharks being named the Coastal Plain League organization of the year, the team was dealt another blow in 2020. COVID ultimately led to the cancellation of their entire season. But they came back in 2021 and have been thriving ever since.

Hundreds of people continue to turn out each summer night the Sharks are in town to cheer on the one of the area’s most exciting teams.