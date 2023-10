Hoggard announces teams and schedules for Holiday Classic

11 boys and girls teams from local schools will be playing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The 2023 Hoggard Holiday Classic schedule was released Tuesday.

The showcase will begin Thursday, December 28th and run through Saturday. Eleven local boys and girls team will be participating. Games will happen simultaneously in the two gyms Hoggard has: Sheila Boles and James Hebbe.

Below is the schedule:

BOYS DAY 1 (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28)

12:00 – Ashley vs. Holly Springs

1:30 – Laney vs. Panther Creek

3:00 – East Bladen vs. Cary

4:30 – Northern Guilford vs. Wakefield

6:00 – New Hanover vs. Clayton

7:30 – Hoggard vs. Pamlico

BOYS DAY 2 (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29)

12:00 – Pamlico vs. East Bladen

1:30 – Cary vs. Ashley

3:00 – Clayton vs. Northern Guilford

4:30 – Holly Springs vs. Laney

6:00 – Panther Creek vs. New Hanover

7:30 – Wakefield vs. Hoggard

BOYS DAY 3 (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30)

11:00 – Ashley vs. Clayton

12:30 – Laney vs. Wakefield

2:00 – Northern Guilford vs. Panther Creek

3:30 – Hoggard vs. Cary

5:00 New Hanover vs. Holly Springs

GIRLS DAY 1 (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28)

12:00 – New Hanover vs. Myers Park

1:30 – Ashley vs. East Bladen

3:00 – Laney vs. Dixon

4:30 – Topsail vs. Lucy Beckham

6:00 – Hoggard vs. New Bern

7:30 – Northern Guilford vs. North Mecklenburg

GIRLS DAY 2 (FRIDAY DECEMBER 29)

12:00 – Dixon vs. Ashley

1:30 – East Bladen vs. Topsail

3:00 North Mecklenburg vs. Laney

4:30 – New Bern vs. New Hanover

6:00 – Hoggard vs. Northern Guilford

7:30 – Lucy Beckham vs. Myers Park

GIRLS DAY 3 (SATURDAY DEVEMBER 30)

11:00 – Northern Guilford vs. Topsail

12:30 – Myers Park vs. Ashley

2:00 – Hoggard vs. Lucy Beckham

3:30 – New Hanover vs. North Mecklenburg

5:00 – Laney vs. New Bern