Hoggard football players help make beds for non-profit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Summer is usually a time to sit back and relax for students.

However, for the Hoggard football team, it’s also a time to give back to those in need.

Members of the varsity and junior varsity teams worked together with the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to help make beds for kids in need.

Players worked on various parts of the assembly process, including sanding the boards, drilling holes and screwing bedposts together.

Craig Underwood is the head football coach for Hoggard.

He said this was a great way for his players to help out the local area.

“We have such a great community, for our guys to be able to give back to something like this just by serving a few hours,” Underwood said. “I think its just a great opportunity and an opportunity to learn about, just working with the community.”

While the team made the components, the beds will be fully assembled on site wherever a kid who needs a bed lives.