Hoggard Unified program named to ESPN honor roll of schools

Vikings are the nominee for the state of North Carolina
Jake Eichstaedt,

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Vikings have been named to the ESPN Honor Roll for their Unified program.

Last month, we shared that the program has received a national distinction from the Special Olympics.

Categories: New Hanover, New Hanover, News, Sports

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts