Hoggard Unified program named to ESPN honor roll of schools
Vikings are the nominee for the state of North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Hoggard Vikings have been named to the ESPN Honor Roll for their Unified program.
Last month, we shared that the program has received a national distinction from the Special Olympics.
Congratulations to @HoggardHS for being named an @espn Honor Roll high school in the Southeast Region for their work as a Unified Champion School! The surprise announcement today got Unified club students up on their feet… and rightfully so. The school's work on inclusion and… pic.twitter.com/peDD3IXYn6
— New Hanover County Schools (@NewHanoverCoSch) October 18, 2023