Holden Beach Turtle Watch explains odd-looking covering over old turtle nests

(Photo: Holden Beach Turtle Watch)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As sea turtle hatchling season comes to an end, you may see several odd-looking coverings where nests of dozens of baby turtles used to be.

The Holden Beach Turtle Watch says the old nests have been covered with wire and marked with orange tape for fox prevention.

The group says the nest have already hatched and been inventoried. After the inventory they bury any unhatched eggs and the cracked-open egg shells back in the sand, allowing them to “go back to nature.”

Covering the nests afterwards is in the hope a fox won’t be able to dig these eggs up, but often they do and the group get calls from beach walkers saying there are eggs on the beach.