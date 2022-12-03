Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend.

The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday.

This event has gone on for over a decade.

There are 54 local vendors dispersed throughout the building, along with food trucks, coffee, and a bar.

“This is pretty much a holiday tradition I think for Downtown Wilmington. We love hosting everyone here and seeing the community come out,” said Brooklyn Arts Center’s Owner, Jay Tatum.

There is a $10 entry fee, and you can stop by on Sunday from 12pm-5pm.