Holiday weekend full of events planned for Lake Waccamaw

Lake Waccamaw is hosting its annual Christmas parade and a holiday flotilla this weekend (Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be full of the Holiday Spirit this weekend, with tons of events planned for Friday and Saturday.

A Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off the fun on December 2nd at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place on Flemington Dr. at Town Hall, with hot chocolate and cookies being served at The Depot Museum.

More fun is set for Saturday, with a Christmas Parade at 10:00 a.m. This is the town’s 31st annual parade.

A Flotilla is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the lake, marking the first event of its kind in the area since the 1990s.

Boats will float along the lake from the Canal Cove Boat Landing towards Dales Seafood. An afterparty will take place at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Burning Lake Trading Co.