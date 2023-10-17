Homeless encampment located on MLK Parkway and Kerr Avenue being cleared out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large encampment in the woods at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway and Kerr Avenue has been the site where many homeless have gathered. But starting Wednesday, they will have to find somewhere else to go.

“We understand that the homelessness within itself, within Wilmington and the surrounding area has grown drastically over the past number of years. A lot of folks have come to this area to seek shelter or just have some place to stay,” said Sgt. Ronald Evans with the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers are informing people living in these woods here at MLK and Kerr Avenue that they will have to leave. The NCDOT, which owns majority of the land where the encampment is located, wants the area cleared out.

“It’s going to be extremely beneficial not only to the public citizens, but also the occupants of this property. We understand that number one, homelessness within itself is not a crime. That doesn’t necessarily give the population free reign to trespass on property,” said Sgt. Evans.

With many people being forced to leave, they have to go somewhere, but it can’t be county property. Earlier this year, New Hanover County prohibited sleeping overnight on county-owned property. New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise says there are other resources for those in need.

“We have so many resources that we have available in this county. Private, non-profit, charitable, church, government. We’re asking the folks that are there on that site, just like we did here (referring to New Hanover County Downtown Library), please, utilize the resources that we have available,” Scalise said.