Homeless numbers up from last year as rent continues to rise in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An increasing number of homeless people are living in the Cape Fear.

That’s according to newly-released numbers from The Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care.

Their 2023 unofficial point-in-time numbers looks at homeless statistics in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties.

According to the report, more than 550 people identify as homeless in those counties.

That’s an increase from 2022, when there were about 350.

Anne Best with Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear says for many of these people, it is difficult for them to find a place to live.

“Yes, the lack of affordable housing that we have found for the families that we work with is a huge barrier.” Best says, “Not to mention, landlords now are evicting people and not renewing leases so they can increase the rents, which have become now, not affordable for the average working person.”

From serving meals, to providing financial literacy training, Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is always looking for volunteers.

For more information on how you can provide help or receive help, click here.