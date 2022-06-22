Homes destroyed, 3 people taken to the hospital after early morning fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — Members of the Horry County Fire Rescue, along with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Calabash Fire Department responded to a quickly-spreading house fire Wednesday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach, crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Duffy Street and 28th Avenue North, where they found 3 homes involved in the blaze.

Three patients were transported to the hosptial with injuries.

They say at least 2 homes were destroyed and a nearby house was damaged by exposure.