Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine

Hope Solo, American former soccer goalkeeper, Photo Date: 2014

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.

Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that her attorney said the remaining two charges were voluntarily dismissed.

A judge gave Solo a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days.

She was given 30 days’ credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.