Horry County Animal Care Center asking for help after receiving 130 animal intakes in 5 days

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Animals shelters are at capacity in many locations around the country.

The Horry County Animal Care Center has reported over 130 intakes in the past 5 days.

Last Thursday, the group says animal investigators brought in 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, 1 mini horse, and 1 goat to the shelter.

On Monday, yet another investigation brought 59 dogs, all emaciated, dehydrated, and neglected.

The Animal Care Center is now caring for 270 animals and says they are in desperate need of volunteers to adopt or foster.

Despite the situation, the group says they are determined to take care of every animal.

“We are committed to finding a home for every possible adoptable and treatable animal—we will not euthanize for space,” the group said. “To do both though, we need your support.”