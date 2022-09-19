Horry County bus driver who started nearly 60 years ago leaves retirement amid shortage

A bus driver in Horry County has returned from retirement to help with the driver shortage (Photo: Connor Ingalls/WPDE)

When it comes to being a bus driver in Horry County, no one knows the roads better than Bertha Simmons.

“I started in the high school in the 9th grade, and that was back in 1965,” Simmons said.

She’s spent more than five decades taking kids to and from class, starting back in the days when they let students drive.

After 51 years behind the wheel, Simmons retired in 2016.

But when her kids needed her again, she couldn’t stay away.

