Horry County dog is contender for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Bailey competes in 'America's Favorite Pet' contest on September 25, 2022 (Photo: Terri Hemsing/WPDE)

A South Carolina woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet.

Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS “America’s Favorite Pet” contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook.

In the first round, Bailey beat out 81 other pets ranging from cats, guinea pigs, and horses. She has continued to advance in the competition and currently is in second place for her group.

to visit the PAWS “America’s Favorite Pet website.” Voting ends on Sept. 29.

