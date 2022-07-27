Horry County Police take part in equine training class designed for law enforcement

(Photo: Horry County Animal Care Center)

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Environmental Control Officers in Horry County recently had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on equine training class designed specifically for law enforcement and animal control professionals.

According to a Facebook post from the Horry County Animal Shelter, participants learned how to evaluate horses in the field for neglect and abuse, prepare for large animal seizures, and assess a horse’s physical and living conditions.

Officials say HCPD and HCACC staff may work with horses more often than their counterparts in other areas, but an equine case still poses unique challenge.

They say classes like this are critical to planning ahead and streamlining equine cases when they do come up.