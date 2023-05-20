House fire in Winnabow displaces family, 2 dogs saved

(Photo: MGN Online)

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — The Winnabow Fire department responded to a call at 12:56 p.m. about a house fire on Funston Road.

Crews responded quickly and put out the fire in about 20 minutes, but the family was displaced by the incident. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Two dogs were found unresponsive in the home, but Brunswick county EMS were able to revive the dogs with oxygen.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.