How to get $4 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

(ABC NEWS) — If you haven’t yet jumped on the Barbenheimer bandwagon, now is your chance.

National Cinema Day is Sunday, Aug. 27 and 3,000 movie theaters across the country will be offering $4 tickets.

The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is bringing back National Cinema Day for the second year in a row to attract more people to the movie theaters.

Major chains like AMC and Regal are participating in the celebration, as well as smaller theaters. Theaters like Regal are also offering special priced combos of $4 for a small popcorn and soft drink.

Movies included in this year’s promotion range from blockbusters such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” to fan favorites like “The Little Mermaid Sing-Along” and “Haunted Mansion.” Click here to learn more.

“Just like fans flocked to ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ on the same day last month, moviegoers may be planning to enjoy a double feature or even a triple feature at theaters this Sunday, as they’ll want to see as many movies as they can on National Cinema Day. Many theaters are also offering promotions on concessions, so that’s yet another enticement for movie fans,” said Bryan Braunlich, executive director of the Cinema Foundation.

Last year’s celebration brought more than 8 million people into theaters across the country and grossed over $24 million, making it one of the best attended days at the movies in 2022, according to the Cinema Foundation.