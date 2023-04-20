How you can get your free COVID-19 test kits before summer deadline

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced a change to the Project Access COVID Tests Program (Project ACT) on Thursday.

This change will allow all North Carolina households to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 30th.

Once limited to specific zip codes, this change assures that all North Carolina residents can receive their free COVID-19 test kits.

Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last.

You can order yours by clicking here.

Each household will receive 2 test kits with 5 tests per kit, usually within a week after the order is placed.

Households can place one new order for tests per month throughout the deadline of June 30th.

NCDDHS has already distributed 383,390 tests to North Carolina families through Project ACT.



“Access to free testing is expected to change with the end of the public health emergency, but partnering with Project ACT helps us continue to provide this access, especially to households who may have limited access to health care,” said Susan Kansagra, M.D., Director, NCDHHS Division of Public Health.

“Testing quickly helps people to know when to stay home and when to seek treatment.”

NCDHHS says preparation is key to prevention. They suggest to get tested if you have any symptoms or have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19.

According to NCDHHS, vaccines are still the best protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19 and are available for people six months and older. Click here for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.