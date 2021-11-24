HPU Poll: Pandemic won’t hinder travel or gatherings this year

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — In a new High Point University Poll, a majority (68%) of North Carolinians say that the coronavirus pandemic won’t prevent them from traveling for the holidays this year, while almost one-third (29%) say the pandemic will prevent them from traveling.

Another majority (72%) of North Carolinians also say the pandemic won’t prevent them from gathering with friends and family during the holidays this year, while it will prevent about one-third (27%) of respondents.

Almost half (48%) of North Carolinians said that the coronavirus pandemic won’t affect their holiday plans much at all this year. Another 48% said that the pandemic will affect their holiday plans a little or a lot. Only 4% didn’t offer an opinion either way.

Supply Chain Delays

Most (51%) North Carolinians said that they have heard a lot about supply chain challenges and shipping delays affecting consumers across the country. About one-third (35%) of those polled have only heard a little about the challenges and delays, while 11% say they haven’t heard much at all.

Almost two-thirds (61%) of poll participants say that when it comes to holiday shopping this year, they are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about shipping delays. About 1 in 5 (21%) say that they are not very concerned about delays, while 16% say that they are not at all concerned.

The HPU Poll asked participants when they planned to shop for holiday gifts and décor this year. Almost half (48%) say about the same time as last year, 35% say earlier and only 8% say later this year.

Gas Prices

Lastly, the HPU Poll asked North Carolinians about rising gas prices. About 2 in 5 (43%) of poll respondents say that the rising gas prices have affected them a lot, and over one-third (37%) say the rising gas prices are affecting them a little. Only 18% say that the rising gas prices haven’t affected them much at all.

“The most recent HPU Poll asked North Carolinians about holiday travel plans with respect to the current pandemic,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “A majority of poll respondents told us that the coronavirus pandemic won’t prevent them from traveling this holiday or gathering with family.”