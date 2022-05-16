Hundreds gather for fashion show benefitting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear

Ensuring education never goes out of style.

Communities in Schools (Photo: Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – For the 5th year, The Communities In Schools Fashion Show is making its return to Landfall Country Club.

Nearly two dozen community leaders will take to the catwalk to raise support for students served by Communities In Schools of Cape Fear.

Attendees can enjoy seeing the latest fashions from local boutiques while they indulge in a mimosa bar, lunch, and an auction of exquisite gifts and unforgettable experiences provided by area businesses.

The event aims to raise $30,000 to support at-risk students in New Hanover and Pender counties, discuss the critical issues facing today’s students and the important work of Communities In Schools of Cape Fear.

Last school year, CIS of Cape Fear provided case-managed services to more than 1,000 students. Of those, 99% stayed in school, 89% improved academically, 88% improved attendance and 98% improved behavior.

By making a front-end investment in students who are most likely to leave school without graduating, CIS increases opportunities for success.

The event will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Club at Landfall.

Tickets and sponsorships are available by clicking here.