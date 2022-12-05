Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause.

Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride.

Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson.

“Bikers like to ride and that’s the whole great thing about getting out and taking a ride,” she said. “The route we choose is for folks in the community who aren’t riding, to be able to get out and see the bikes.”

According to the Local Harley Owners Group Director (H.O.G.) Kim Skaggs, the convoy of bikes included all makes and models of motorcycles – not just Harley’s.

“Everyone is welcome to ride for the Toys of Tots ride, but the local chapter meets the first Wednesday of each month,” she said.

According to Skaggs, the local chapter works year-round to raise funds and toy donations for give to local community kids in December through Toys for Tots.

Riders were required to bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to join the ride – then sat down together for a meal after the ride.

Willie Hutchinson took part in the Toys for Tots ride.

“It’s very important to take care of the kids that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “Giving back that’s the whole plan and the togetherness, the camaraderie was great today”

Leann and Larry Hall also rode in Saturday’s ride. Took part in Toys for Tots ride

“We both like helping out the community. I’m a second-grade teacher, so children have always been important in my field of work. Joining in and bringing support and brings cheer throughout Wilmington as we ride.”

A spokeswoman with Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson – says riders love to ride and love to give – including the Grinch.

“I go around and I take all the gifts and then you know bring them here so all the kids can get the gifts,” said the Grinch.

Donated bicycles, toys, teddy bears, and baby dolls were collected during this year’s Toys for Tots drive.

“I’m going to guesstimate a couple of thousand toys, I mean, we’ll have a hard time counting.”

All donated toys will be given to local community kids in time for Christmas.

Those able to donate – and want to know how WWAY is an official drop-off location for toys for tots.