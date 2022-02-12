Hundreds of volunteers gather at local high school to package meals to send to Haiti

Volunteers help pack more than 88,000 meals to go to Haiti at Coastal Christian High School on February 2, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —More than 260 volunteers gathered at Coastal Christian High School on Saturday, to help a nonprofit package meals to send to Haiti.

Coastal Christian High School partnered with the nonprofit “Hope Changes Everything” to raise funds and package more than 88,000 meals to feed children in Grande Goave, Haiti.

Students, parents, staff, and other community members worked in an assembly line format to package, rice, dried vegetables, and protein.

After the meals were packaged they were boxed up for “Lifeline Christian Mission”, another partner with “Hope Changes Everything”, to ship and have delivered to Haiti.

$30,000 were raised for the meals, and “Hope Changes Everything” founder Renee Hunter said she was thankful for the school and community’s assistance.

“It’s just overwhelmingly wonderful. I am a teacher here at Coastal, and it brings me just tremendous gratitude that the school would partner with me in such an impactful way,” said Renee Hunter, “Hope Changes Everything” founder.

“It’s just a good –like a good opportunity to just be with your friends and know that you’re impacting other people’s lives even if they are thousands of miles away,” said Luke Lecci, student volunteer.

Organizers say the meals are expected to arrive in Haiti in about 3 months, and the meals will be prepared for children at school.