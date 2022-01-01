Hundreds take part in the 7th annual Wrightsville Plunge to kick off 2022

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people gathered at Wrightsville Beach Saturday morning to take part in the 7th annual Wrightsville Plunge.

Temperatures 4 years ago were in the 30s for the plunge, but warm weather greeted participants this time around.

Despite the air temperatures in the 70s ocean temperatures were only in the upper 50s.

Many participants say the cold plunge was a shock to their system, but they plan to keep coming back year after year.

“I think there’s more people here than there has been in awhile,” participant Jack Henderson said. “It’s good to see so many people coming together and doing this. It’s just really cool to have so many people gather together for something like this.”

Money raised from the event went towards Communities in Schools of the Cape Fear, which works to keep kids in school and on the path to graduation.