Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham will take over as head of the National Weather Service.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s announcement Tuesday puts a veteran of extreme and frequent storms at the helm of the agency that has 144 offices across the country.

The hurricane expert whose last four years had the most Atlantic named storms on record succeeds a winter storm specialist as head of the weather service.

Scientists say the U.S. has already gotten more extreme weather because of human-caused climate change and the nation should expect that to worsen in the future.