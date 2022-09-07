Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast

A high rip current risk is expected along eastern-facing beaches (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches.

Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.

Thankfully, the path of Earl will come nowhere near the United States. But that doesn’t mean we still aren’t seeing the affects of Earl.

A high rip current risk is in effect through at least Thursday for New Hanover and Pender County beaches, as the swells from Earl crash onshore.

Brunswick County beaches won’t face the same rip current risk, but still have a moderate risk through the end of the week.

Use caution when heading to the beach. You are advised to stay out of the water due to the elevated rip current risk.