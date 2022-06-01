“I don’t know if we could have done anything different.” Hoggard robbed of state championship appearance

Two phantom foul calls gave the Vikings' opponent goals, Hoggard loses 3-2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – “I don’t know if we could have done anything different,” said Head Coach Justin Schatz after the heart-breaking loss Tuesday.

After jumping out to a two-goal lead in the 20th minute off goals from their leading scorers Bella Steiner and Ella Johnson, the number 1 seeded Vikings seemed in total control.

They even went in to halftime with that score. The team had been to this semifinal stage three years in a row – 8 times under coach Schatz.

It was their turn.

But 2 goals given to the opponent would derail that lead, in a game that would end 3-2.

In the 59th minute, the first non-foul call came. It’s hard to tell who the referee called the foul on because there is 0 contact made from either Rhodes Gould or Logan Stewart.

Cardinal Gibbons was rewarded a free kick and Lauren Doyle buried an incredible shot for the Crusaders. That cut the deficit in half, but still left a huge hill for Cardinal Gibbons to summit if they wanted a chance.

Missed this one during the match (must have been looking at photos), but I just received video of the "foul" that awarded Cardinal Gibbons the free kick they scored their first goal on. What in the world does this ref see that I clearly don't??? pic.twitter.com/cpGOhoU46g — CoastalPreps – Tim Hower (@CoastalPreps) June 1, 2022

That chance was given to them off another non-foul – this one rewarded a penalty shot.

As shown in two separate angles, there is once again 0 contact made by Viking defender Logan Stewart.

Wow. Way more conclusive than my angle. An unfair way to have your season end. They’re champs in my book! https://t.co/R6grp72CyB — Jake Eichstaedt (@Jake25Eich) June 1, 2022

Here is the foul call to give a penalty kick with 6:16 left in the 2nd half of @HoggardWsoccer in the The East Regional Final that cost them the lead and ended up losing the game 3-2. pic.twitter.com/aSy74MoZrL — Jake Eichstaedt (@Jake25Eich) June 1, 2022

With just over 6 minutes left in the match, the Crusaders hit the equalizer from the penalty.

Moments later, with backs against the wall after two goals that should not have happened, the Vikings conceded goal number 3 of the game, effectively ending their season.

“It wasn’t our turn. The game can be cruel,” said Justin Schatz, the Viking girl’s head coach. “It was again to us tonight.”

He admitted the calls were questionable.

“I don’t know if we could have done anything different.”

Emotions were high on the field. Senior midfielder Maggie Stephens tried to put in to words what her team has meant to her.

“I mean this year was senior year,” said Stephens “Our year.”

“We’ve made it here three times. COVID happened, could have been 4 times.”

She’s probably right.

According to Tim Hower with Coastal Preps, the seniors went 64-7-3 during their four years. The win total would have been higher if not for COVID-19 forcing their sophomore and juniors seasons to be shortened, and likely could have birthed another trip to the East Regional.

“Our girls – that was pure family. That was something I don’t think I’ll ever have again. We gave it our all though.”

But while the girl’s may have been family, they credit a man for making it happen – Head Coach Justin Schatz.

“Schatz has been a huge reason. A lot of girls could have left early to play soccer in college,” said Stephens. Many of the seniors will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Some make the decision to forego their senior (or other years) high school season to play club, or even enter college early.

“He is the reason why (everyone stayed). He has brought the family behind Hoggard soccer. We fight for each other. We want to win for each other. We want each other to get better. He’s been able to establish that.

Coach admitted, there’s not a lot to say to the group in the immediate aftermath of a game like this and watching the other team celebrate a state title birth on your home field.

“This is a good group of girls,” said a choked-up Schatz. “It is not easy getting here. All of this experience – at some point we will break through. It’s going to happen. I don’t know when or how. I don’t even know if I will be coaching. But it will happen for this program.”