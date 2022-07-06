iCan Swim Camp for children with Down syndrome receives grant to expand into Brunswick County

(Photo: Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome of Southeastern NC, Inc.)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has received a grant from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation to expand iCan Swim Camp for children with Down syndrome and other disabilities into Brunswick County in 2023.

iCan Swim is an adapted swim program designed specifically for individuals with special needs.

Coastal BUDS is hosting its second annual iCan Swim Camp at the YWCA in Wilmington August 8-12.

The camp will serve 30 individuals with Down syndrome or other disabilities ages 3 and up.

The grant from Global Down Syndrome Foundation will allow the program to expand with a second camp offered in Brunswick County next year.