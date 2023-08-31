Idalia damage reports around Cape Fear include flooding, roof collapse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several tornado warnings were issued for the Cape Fear over the course of Wednesday evening.

A couple of tornado touchdowns are believed to have taken place in Brunswick County.

Two oak trees down on Myrtle Grove Rd near Golden Rd. Myrtle Grove were reported by the National Weather Service, making it not passable.

The Sunset Beach Police Department posted around 8:30 p.m. saying water has crossed over the causeway due to surge and high tide, making travel impossible. The bridge is now closed to the island until further notice. Please avoid the area and do not attempt to go around the barricades.

The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department posted about reports of flooding on multiple roads including: Fifty Lakes at Morning Side, E. BSL Rd at Bridges, Goldsboro Rd at Charleston, Carolina, and Cougar Rd., George II Hwy at the Mitch Prince Bridge, and Pine Lake at Miller Rd.

St. James said there was structural damage on 211 and on the north side across from the Arbor Creek community.

Flooded roadways are also an issue as heavy rain continues to fall.

A veterinary clinic in Southport will be closed for the rest of the week due to damage from Idalia on Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post from Four Paws Veterinary Hospital in Southport, part of its roof is gone.

The Southport Police Department shared photos of flooding during high tide on Bay Street, parts of W Moore Street, and Yacht Basin Dr.

Stay tuned to WWAY and the StormTrack 3 weather team for the latest.