ILM adding color-coded parking signs, aiming to make navigation easier

ILM is installing new signs (Photo: ILM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re flying out of the Wilmington International Airport next week, you’ll likely notice something different.

The airport is installing new parking signs and color coding their parking lots.

Airport officials say they hope the changes will make it easier to navigate and remember where you parked.

ILM has six parking lots available to travelers.