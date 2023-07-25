ILM Airport to add two new food and drink options local to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– ILM is expanding to new heights with the addition of several new food and drink options, with two of those local to the Port City.

Flying Machine Brewing Company, as well as Port City Java will be opening within the airport by the end of the calendar year, according to a spokesperson with ILM.

The addition of these local brands at ILM will offer more choices for travelers and an improved customer experience.

Steve Schnitzler, CEO of Port City Java, says they are thrilled to be presented with this opportunity.

“All the folks who come and visit and are moving here, a chance for them to experience Port City Java on their way in or out of town, to be able to be part of this expansion, is really a tremendous honor and a great opportunity for us,” said Schnitzler.

These new options, along with Dunkin’, Jimmy Johns, and the Market @ ILM, which is a new retail convenience center, will be available at the gate area by the end of the year as well.